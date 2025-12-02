Washington DC [US], December 2 (ANI): Actor-singer Hilary Duff is set to light up Las Vegas next year with a special Valentine's weekend residency, adding three new dates to her upcoming 2026 tour, Small Rooms, Big Nerves, her first headlining tour in more than a decade, according to People.

Duff will perform from February 13 to February 15 at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort, marking an intimate, limited-time takeover of the Las Vegas Strip. These shows will serve as the final stop of her tour, which begins in January and marks a significant return to the stage for the 38-year-old pop star.

Also Read | Kashmera Shah Birthday: Krushna Abhishek Pens Heartfelt Note, Calls Her His 'Strength' and 'Lucky Charm' (View Pics).

Announcing the new dates on Instagram, Duff shared a playful message with fans, writing, "hey girls... how bout Vegas?" according to People.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DRu1ctVEu_8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Udit Narayan Turns 70: Shaan Shares Heartwarming Videos From the Singer's Special Birthday Celebration – WATCH.

The Mature singer's tour will include a mix of nostalgic hits and new tracks, including "Mature," and will take her through London, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Small Rooms, Big Nerves comes ahead of the release of her sixth studio album luck... or something, scheduled to drop on February 20 under Atlantic Records. The album, her first since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. is described as being inspired by "romantic misadventures in her formative years."

Duff first teased new music as she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her debut album, Metamorphosis. The 2003 album featured her hits "So Yesterday" and "Come Clean."

In an Instagram post shared on Aug. 27, Duff wrote, "Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis... Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did. To be continued...," according to People.

The actress and singer also shared that Metamorphosis changed her life, saying, "I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on people's lives, and mine. As much as I look back and think this album doesn't hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word," according to People.

Duff noted that it "sure as hell also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure," according to People. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)