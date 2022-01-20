How I Met Your Father (HIMYF), starring Hilary Duff as Sophie and Christopher Lowell as Jesse in the lead, is a standalone sequel to How I Met Your Mother. The series premiered its first two episodes premiered on Hulu on January 18 and it was supposed to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 19. However, it did not telecast as per the scheduled date. And fans have posted tweets asking the makers of the show when will the sitcom drop in India. How I Met Your Father: Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell’s Hulu Original To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar On January 19!

When HIMYF didn’t premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 19, one of the fans asked ‘@DisneyPlusHS When's #HowIMetYourFather releasing?’ To it Disney+ Hotstar_helps replied, “Hi! The show How I Met Your Father is not available yet due to some unforeseen technical issues. Our team is working hard to make it available soon. We regret the inconvenience caused.” Another fan asked, “When will How I Met Your Father become available? It's 2pm already.” To this Disney+ Hotstar replied “Hi! You'll have to wait a little longer to meet the father! #HIMYF will be streaming soon. We're extremely sorry for the inconvenience.” Checkout some of the tweets below where fans asked when the popular series will drop on the OTT platform. How I Met Your Father Trailer: Kim Cattrall Makes A Brief Appearance As The Older Version Of Hilary Duff; Series To Premiere On Hulu On January 18.

HIMYF Fails To Premiere On Disney+ Hotstar

Hi! The show How I Met Your Father is not available yet due to some unforeseen technical issues. Our team is working hard to make it available soon. We regret the inconvenience caused. — Disney+HS_helps (@hotstar_helps) January 20, 2022

Fans Are Upset

Hi! You'll have to wait a little longer to meet the father! #HIMYF will be streaming soon. We're extremely sorry for the inconvenience. — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) January 19, 2022

Viewers Were Definitely Excited About HIMYF

Netizens Want To Know The Date

Yes! But It Missed The Slot

The synopsis of HIMYF reads, “In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.” How I Met Your Father is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

