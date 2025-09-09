Following her big wins at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025, singer Lady Gaga has announced a second North American leg of her ongoing Mayhem Ball tour, reported Variety. The new dates, which follow jaunts in Europe, Australia and Japan, will launch on Valentine's Day, 2026. MTV Video Music Awards: Lady Gaga Wins Artist of the Year at VMAs 2025, Says ‘Being an Artist Is a Craft of Connecting Hearts’ (Watch Video)

Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem Ball’ Tour Adds New Dates

According to Variety, the Mayhem Ball will include two nights at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ, and will continue across the continent, with return engagements at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Forum. Last week, the singer Lady Gaga postponed her Mayhem Ball show in Miami, moments before it was set to begin, citing vocal strain and recommendations from her doctor and vocal coach to call off the performance.

Lady Gaga Apologises After Postponing Miami ‘Mayhem Ball’ Show

She stated that she wanted to push through but didn't want to risk permanent damage to her vocal cords. "There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours, and as you know, I sing live every night, and even though this was a hard and agonising decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice. I hope you can forgive me and accept my sincerest apologies for any disappointment. Let down. Inconvenience. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible," added Lady Gaga. MTV Video Music Awards 2025: Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin, J Balvin and More Set To Perform on September 7.

About Lady Gaga’s ‘Mayhem Ball’ Tour

Produced by Gaga and Michael Polansky, the The Mayhem Ball tour features direction by Ben Dalgleish (Human Person), creative direction by Gaga, Polansky, Goebel and Human Person, choreography by Goebel, and costumes styled by Hunter Clem, Gaga's sister Natali Germanotta (Topo Studio) and Hardstyle, reported Variety.