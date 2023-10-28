Veteran actor Richard Moll is no more. He died peacefully on Thursday at his home in Big Bear Lake, California, The Hollywood Reporter informed. He was 80. The news of his demise was confirmed by his publicist. Moll played an abominable snowman alongside Ringo Starr and Barbara Bach in the comedy feature Caveman (1981), and he was a scary, decomposing Vietnam veteran in the horror film House (1986). Richard Moll, Best Known For Playing Bull Shannon in Night Court, Dies at 80.

Moll also did lots of voiceover work, with a regular gig as the immortal bodyguard Norman on the syndicated series Mighty Max and turns as Harvey Dent/Two-Face for three Batman cartoons. He gained a lot of popularity with his role in Night Court sitcom. He played Bull Shannon on NBC's Night Court from 1984-1992 alongside stars Harry Anderson and John Larroquette.

In 1979, Moll was cast as a gangster in the two-part Happy Days episode "Fonzie's Funeral," and that led to appearances on two other Garry Marshall-created shows, Laverne & Shirley and Mork & Mindy. He filled out his resume with work in films including Hard Country (1981) and Ralph Bakshi's American Pop (1981) and on such TV shows as The Misadventures of Sheriff Lobo, BJ and the Bear, Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, TJ Hooker, Alice and The Dukes of Hazzard before landing on Night Court. Moll was not involved with the Larroquette-toplined Night Court reboot that returned to NBC for the 2022-23 season.

RIP Richard Moll

Richard Moll has sadly passed away at the age of 80. 🖤😞 pic.twitter.com/FibJBrJ644 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) October 27, 2023

Moll also played himself in 1987 on a two-part episode of NBC's The Facts of Life and recurred as The Drifter on the 1999-2002 Nickelodeon comedy 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd. Richard Roundtree, Shaft Actor, Dies at 81.

Moll was married and divorced twice; his second wife, Susan, was the daughter of comedian Milton Berle's third and last wife, Lorna Adams. Survivors also include his children, Chloe and Mason, and his stepchildren, Cassandra and Morgan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)