New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Indian rapper Honey Singh is on a roll! After treating his fans with the romantic number 'First Kiss', the singer is back with yet another blockbuster titled 'Saiyaan Ji', which is trending at number 1 position on YouTube.

The peppy track which features the rapper along with Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuchha has become the most trending song on YouTube within 24 hours of it being released. The song has garnered more than 23 million views within a day of it being dropped.

For the upbeat number, that features him in a dope avatar, Singh has collaborated with singer Neha Kakkar, and choreographer Atul Jindal (Big Dance) - director and choreographer of Dance Company Big Dance Centre.

'Saiyaan Ji' is an upbeat song with a royal look and has a blend of both Indian and modern beats. The video of this song is shot in exotic locations of Neemrana, Rajasthan post lockdown. The track features Bharuchha, looking smoking hot in her uber-glam avatar.

The camaraderie between the rapper and Bharuchha has been highlighted in the three minutes and thirty-nine seconds long video. The initial few moments of the music video sees Bharuchha's character strutting in with a few background dancers in an opulent room.

Speaking about the recently released song, Singh said, "I'm really excited about 'Saiyaan Ji' which is finally out for my fans. Bharuchha is spectacular in this song and like a true artist, she put in a lot of hard work and rehearsed nights. 'Saiyaan Ji' is the kind of track you just want to get up and dance to."

For the song, the rapper has joined hands with Jindal after their massive hits including 'First Kiss', 'Blue Eyes', 'Love Dose', '4 Bottle Vodka' and 'Loca Loca'. For the recent single, Jindal decided to choreograph the song with five different dancing styles. Bharuchha can be seen showcasing belly dancing, Indian classical, Hip Hop, Bollywood, and whacking in the video. Commenting on the association, Jindal said, "I am happy to choreograph the much-awaited song which features my favourites YoYo and Bharuccha. The song has both a royal feel and a modern twist of music which is YoYo's signature style and one dance style could not have justified it hence I used elements of five different dance forms."

"It was not easy but both YoYo and Bharuchha showcased extreme discipline and followed strict covid norms on the set. Bharuchha is an exceptional dancer and choreographing her was like a piece of a cake. I am hopeful fans will enjoy this song and shower love as they have on all our songs so far," he added.The foot-tapping track, sung by Singh and Kakkar, has been well-received by the audience. The lyrics of the song, which released on January 27, have been penned by Singh, along with Lil Golu and HommieDilliwala. The music has been produced by Singh, while the video has been helmed by Mihir Gulati and produced by T-Series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bharuchha was last seen in 'Chhalaang' with actor Rajkummar Rao. The film released on Amazon Prime Video. The actor currently has 'Hurdang' and 'Chhorii' in her kitty. (ANI)

