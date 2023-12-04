Mumbai, Dec 4 (PTI) "Housefull 5", starring Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh, will hit the theatres on June 6, 2025.

Tarun Mansukhani, known for movies "Dostana" and "Drive", will direct "Housefull 5". The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, was earlier scheduled to be released in theatres on Diwali 2024.

"The Housefull franchise owes its massive success to the audiences, and we hope for a similar reception for 'Housefull 5'. The team has crafted an absolutely mind-blowing story that demands top-notch VFX.

"Therefore, we've made the decision to push the release to ensure we deliver five times the entertainment with great cinematic experience. 'Housefull 5' will now be releasing on 6th June 2025," the producer said in a statement posted on Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment's official X page.

The franchise started with 2010's "Housefull", which was followed by three sequels -- "Housefull 2" (2012), "Housefull 3" (2016) and "Housefull 4" (2019).

The fifth part was officially announced in June this year.

