Washington, DC [US], June 16 (ANI): Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck looked so cosy that there were reconciliation rumours. But her sweet Father's Day tribute did show they're in their best post-split era as coparents, reported E! News.

"Happy Father's Day to 3 people's favourite landing spot," Garner wrote in tribute to her ex-husband, posting a throwback photo of Affleck holding one of their three kids as a baby to her Instagram Stories.

After 10 years of marriage, Garner and Affleck parted ways in 2015 and finalised their divorce three years later. Despite their divorce, the two have remained good friends.

The actors, who were married for almost 10 years before announcing in June 2015 that they were separated and planning to divorce, have looked so at ease in recent months that reconciliation rumours soon followed after Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez, reported E! News.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finalised their divorce on January 6, 2025.

Affleck and Garner--who share Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13--remain exes, albeit very supportive and close exes who went through a lot to get to this place in their relationship.

Earlier this year, Affleck, 52, called himself (not for the first time) "really lucky" to have a "really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner," saying in January that she's "wonderful and great and we work together well," reported E! News.

Garner hasn't had much to say on the topic in recent years.

But the 53-year-old has acknowledged how her perspective shifted regarding what she still has with Affleck, versus what she lost in the divorce.

"When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now," she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, referring to how she told Vanity Fair in 2016 that her dream of dancing with the love of her life at her daughter's wedding had been dashed. "We'll boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore," reported E! News.

Affleck, meanwhile, has been singing Garner's praises in the parenting arena from the beginning.

"Jen is a superhero mom," said the Oscar winner in 2016, adding, "She is an amazing mother." And when it came to the kids, "We try our best, we put them first, and that's what we do," reported E! News.

On Mother's Day in 2019, he paid tribute to Garner and his own mom, Chris Anne Boldt, calling them "two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love."

And in 2020, Affleck said, "When you have children with somebody, you're connected to them forever...Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not," reported E! News. (ANI)

