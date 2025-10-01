Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan on Wednesday visited the 79th North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja 2025 and sought blessings.

At the prestigious pandal, Hrithik met with his 'War 2' director Ayan Mukerji. The duo offered prayers together and even posed for shutterbugs.

Ditching ethnic attire, Hrithik arrived at the pandal in casual wear. He looked extremely cool in a white shirt that he paired with matching pants and a white cap.

A while ago, Alia Bhatt also paid a sacred visit to the same pandal, offering prayers.

Donning an exquisite lehenga, Alia undoubtedly captivated the attention of the other devotees at the pandal.

What made her appearance even more memorable was her rushing to greet actress Rani Mukerji. The two shared a heartfelt hug and posed happily for pictures, joined by Ayan Mukerji and Tanisha Mukerji for a cheerful photo session.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

Durga Puja culminates on Vijayadashami (Dussehra), which falls on the tenth day of the festival and celebrates the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. (ANI)

