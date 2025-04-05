Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Hrithik Roshan recently shared that he dreams of working with the popular British-American director Christopher Nolan.

The actor, who is celebrating 25 years in the Indian film industry, expressed this desire at an event in Atlanta in the US, which was attended by around 5,000 people to celebrate his journey.

While talking about his dream directors, Hrithik first mentioned his father, Rakesh Roshan, who launched him in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, saying that working with his father was a dream that came true early in his career. The actor then spoke about how much he admires Nolan, calling him one of his "favourite directors," and admitted that he hopes to work with him someday.

As per a press note shared by his team, Hrithik said, "Rakesh Roshan - that dream happened right in the beginning," alluding to his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. "Now, I'd actually like to work with Christopher Nolan. He is one of my favourite directors."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik is all set to mark his directorial debut with Krrish 4.

The news was shared by his father, veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, earlier in March.

Sharing a picture with Hrithik, whom he fondly calls 'Duggu,' Rakesh Roshan wrote on Instagram, "Duggu, 25 years back I launched you as an actor, and today again, after 25 years, you are being launched as a director by two filmmakers, Aditya Chopra and myself, to take forward our most ambitious film #Krrish4. Wish you all the success in this new avatar with good wishes and blessings."

The actor will also be seen in War 2, which is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe. The movie also stars NTR Jr. and Kiara Advani and will hit theaters on August 14 later this year. (ANI)

