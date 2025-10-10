Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his OTT debut as a producer.

On Friday, Hrithik announced that he is teaming up with streaming giant Prime Video for a thriller series set in Mumbai, titled Storm.

Also Read | Varinder Singh Ghuman's Death Reason Revealed: Fortis Hospital Claims 'Tiger 3' Actor Suffered From 'Unexpected Cardiac Arrhythmia' Post Surgery - See Statement.

Excited about his new role, he took to X and wrote, "My 25th year in the Indian Entertainment Industry has given me yet another debut, this time as a producer with our production house @HRXFilms headed by @RoshanEshaan. Today, as we make this special announcement of HRX Films taking its first steps into the world of storytelling, I Thank our partners at @PrimeVideoIN- @iamgauravgandhi@madhoknikhiland #SahiraNair, for their confidence, encouragement & critical inputs that has only strengthened the core of Storm."

Hrithik added, "To the exceptionally talented Ajitpal Singh, I cannot wait for the world to see what you have crafted. To Eshaan, my brother & the force behind HRX Films, I've seen you relentlessly chase this story since the last 4 years. I'm incredibly proud of you and thank you, for all that you do everyday. To all my actors, I'm excited to see you'll on set, soon. Thank you for joining us on this journey. To my audience, this one is for you, with all our love & passion."

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2' Actress Barkha Bisht Shares Emotional Message for 14-Year-Old Daughter Meira on Her Birthday (View Post).

Storm boasts a cast led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rama Sharma and Saba Azad. With production scheduled to begin soon, Storm is a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.

"At Prime Video, we remain steadfast in our commitment to championing extraordinary talent - both on-screen and behind the scenes, to deliver compelling narratives that resonate with audiences globally. Hrithik Roshan is one of Indian cinema's most distinguished creative forces, and our collaboration with him and HRX Films is a significant milestone that exemplifies our dedication to excellence in storytelling. Storm marks the beginning of a dynamic collaboration, paving the way for more exciting projects ahead," said Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, APAC & MENA, Prime Video.

As the series gears up for production, more details will be unveiled soon. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)