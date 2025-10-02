Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is celebrating 4 years of togetherness with his partner, actress-singer Saba Azad. On Wednesday, the superstar took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of himself with the actress-singer. The cosy pictures show the couple on dinner dates, travelling together and enjoying scenic locales. He wrote in the caption, “I like walking thru life with you ... Happy 4th partner (sic)”. Rakesh Roshan 76th Birthday: Hrithik Roshan Pens Note for His Father, ‘I Stand Strong, Cause I’m Your Son, I Love You’.

Hrithik Roshan Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

About Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s Relationship

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad’s relationship has been one of Bollywood’s most talked-about love stories in recent years. Saba gradually became a familiar presence in Hrithik’s family circle, often accompanying him to family gatherings and holidays. Their bond grew stronger, and the couple stopped shying away from public appearances. The relationship was made official when Hrithik and Saba walked in together hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, signaling to the world that they were indeed a couple. Since then, they’ve often been seen together at industry events, vacations, and social media posts, reflecting a supportive and affectionate partnership. Their story highlights Hrithik’s personal chapter beyond films and resonates with fans for its openness. ‘Mama You Are Amazing’: Hrithik Roshan’s Mom Dances to ‘Aavan Jaavan’ Hook Step From ‘War 2,’ Actor Shares Adorable Video Praising Her Moves (Watch)

Hrithik Roshan’s Heartfelt Birthday Note for Father Rakesh Roshan

Earlier, Hrithik had penned a tender note for his father Rakesh Roshan on the filmmaker’s 76th birthday and thanked him for instilling strength in him. Taking to Instagram, Hrithik had shared a series of throwback pictures featuring Rakesh along with his actor son from his childhood days and his debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which was released in 2000. Hrithik called his father his “best teacher” and the reason behind his ability to endure hardships with balance and wisdom. He wrote: “Happy birthday to you papa. Thank you for building this resilience inside me. When life gets hard, it feels like home. Nothing can and nothing will shake the soldier in me. Over the years I have learnt to see the opposite as well , and I know you have too. The discovery of worthiness within , the simplicity of just being, the collapse of external validation”.

