Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 16 (ANI): 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' song from director Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial 'O' Romeo' was unveiled on Friday.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, and Farida Jalal among many others.

Set against the gritty, brooding backdrop of O'Romeo, 'Hum To Tere Hi Liye The' becomes a striking emotional contrast where harsh realities collide with fragile emotions. The composition by Vishal Bhardwaj bears his signature depth and melodic gravitas, while the poetic lyrics by the legendary Gulzar lend the song timeless elegance.

Brought to life by the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, the track lingers long after the final note, resonating with the ache of love remembered and love lost.

Sajid Nadiadwala presents O'Romeo, a film by Vishal Bhardwaj. Produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo will release in Valentine's Week on February 13, 2026. (ANI)

