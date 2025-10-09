Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Huma Qureshi is all set to come up with the fourth season of 'Maharani'.

Directed by Puneet Prakash, the new season will be released on November 7 on Sony LIV.

Also Read | Punjabi Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman, 'Tiger 3' Actor and Former Mr India, Dies of Cardiac Arrest at 42; Rajvir Jawanda Tribute Was His Last Instagram Post.

Excited to reprise her role of Rani Bharti, Huma in a press note said, "Rani Bharti's journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level. From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar's political ground. Now, she enters the nation's toughest battlefield. Maharani 4 isn't just the next chapter; it's her boldest leap yet. The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her. It's the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we've ever seen, and I can't wait for audiences to witness her evolution."

The trailer of the fourth season was unveiled on Thursday. Check it out

Also Read | 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Teaser Trailer: 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Sees Ser Duncan the Tall Lead Humorous and Heroic New Chapter (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPlD_YLCPD6/?hl=en

Produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., and created by Subhash Kapoor, Maharani 4 also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bharadwaj, Kani Kusruti and Pramod Pathak. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)