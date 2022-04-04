Las Vegas (Nevada) [US], April 4 (ANI): Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, who uses the stage name "Falu", has won the Best Children's Music Album Grammy for 'A Colourful World' on Sunday.

Sharing the update, Falguni took to Instagram and wrote, "I have no words to describe today's magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU."

Falguni released a self-titled solo album in 2007, blending elements of folk from across south-east Asia with Western music. She has even performed and collaborated with music maestro AR Rahman.

She is the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the Best Children's Music Album category at the Grammys twice. (ANI)

