New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) As someone who grew up on a diet of classic action movies like "Die Hard" and "48 Hours", filmmaker David Ayer says he has always been fascinated with how films explore themes of good and evil.

Ayer, known for action and crime dramas such as "End of Watch", "Fury" and "Suicide Squad", said his new film "The Beekepeer" will take audiences on a new adventure but also remind them of old genre hits.

"People are wonderful, terrible, complex creatures. I believe in the traditional hero and human spirit. I think there's (both) good and evil in the world. In a sense, movies have always been a place where you can explore those themes.

"I've found that even the bad guys, however you want to label people, have a life, a viewpoint. They have a logic behind their actions and think they're the hero of the movie. I love flawed characters and we definitely have some flawed characters in 'The Beekeeper'," Ayer told PTI in an interview.

His latest film follows the story of Adam Clay, played by Jason Statham, a former member of the covert group 'The Beekeepers'. After retiring to a peaceful life tending to his bees, Adam is thrust back into action when his elderly neighbour falls victim to a sinister scam.

"The Beekeeper", Ayer said, is his attempt to capture the spirit of classic action movies of the past.

"I remember going to the theatres and seeing 'Die Hard', '48 Hours' and 'Beverly Hills Cop'... So many of these movies were simple, honourable and uncomplicated. That was the spirit I tried to capture with 'The Beekeeper'," the 55-year-old added.

The filmmaker is aware that making a "basic movie" about a hero and a villain won't work in an era where audiences are exposed to all kinds of content from around the world.

"I wanted to make a genre action movie, but add complexity and create something that's an adventure for the audience. The movie starts off almost gently and by the end of it, it is like a roaring lion," he said.

It was Statham who brought the story to Ayer and the director said he saw it as an opportunity with the actor, whom he calls "the classic movie star".

"A true classic star, they have something that the camera likes. They have something that the audience likes. They understand the camera, lights and how to present themselves. These are subtle things, but they create magic," he added.

Ayer, also known for writing "Training Day" and "The Fast and the Furious", is confident "The Beekeeper" has a potential to be developed into a franchise.

"The world is so interesting and we learn a little bit about the beekeepers. But I think the audience is hungry to learn more about the Beekeepers and Jason owns this role. He's so alive, so I think working with him again in this world would be a gift," he said.

The filmmaker is no stranger to India as he visited the country back in 2017 to promote "Bright" with its lead stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace.

Ayer has fond memories of roaming around the streets of Mumbai.

"I love Mumbai. I went walking around the markets and I kind of went to a lot of places and really got to see the people. There's joy in Mumbai, which is very interesting. We don't have that feeling in Los Angeles. It's just so vibrant and beautiful."

And if there is an opportunity, the director would also love to collaborate with filmmakers in India.

"There are so many incredible filmmakers in India and really amazing work is happening there. It would be an incredible collaboration because it's definitely a city (Mumbai) I can learn from," he added.

"The Beekeeper", which Ayer directed from a script by Kurt Wimmer, will be released by PVR INOX Pictures in Indian theatres on January 19.

