Actor Rohit Roy has showered love on his Kaabil co-star Hrithik Roshan, as the latter turned 50 on Wednesday, calling him the "nicest guy" in the business.

Hrithik is celebrating his 50th birthday and has received a warm greeting from Rohit, with whom he shared the screen in the romantic action thriller ‘Kaabil’. The film also stars Yami Gautam and Rohit’s brother, Ronit Roy.

Check Out Rohit Roy’s Birthday Wish for Hrithik Roshan:

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared some throwback pictures with the birthday boy, and penned a wish. The note read: “Sending you hugs and warmth on the big O!! Happy happy birthday to one of the nicest guys in the business... Have a great one Duggu.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit was last seen in the psychological thriller Forensic. He also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

On the other hand, Hrithik is currently gearing up for the release of the aerial action drama Fighter. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead.

