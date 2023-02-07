Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) It's not easy to find something exciting after spending four decades in movies, says veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who is not averse to adaptations provided the story resonates with him.

The actor is returning to long format with the Indian adaptation of "The Night Manager". He last adapted popular American show "24" for the Indian television screens.

“After spending four decades, it becomes difficult to choose what to do next that is different from what I have done in the past. I just look at the role, the script.... (My) films like ‘Woh Saat Din', ‘Eeshwar', ‘Virasat', ‘Judaai', ‘Beta', ‘24' and others have been adaptations and they are all successful. I have built my career on this, ” Kapoor told PTI in an interview here.

Billed as a high-octane thriller, "The Night Manager" is the Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel of the same name. A British series on the novel has been made with Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Elizabeth Debicki and Olivia Colman.

The Indian version is created and directed by Sandeep Modi and produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. Priyanka Ghosh is attached as a co-director.

Kapoor said when "The Night Manager" offer came he really loved the script.

"This is a role I feel I have never done before. It has shades of grey. I have played positive parts. This was a more challenging role,” the actor said, describing his character of arms dealer Shelly Rungta.

In the Indian adaptation of “The Night Manager”, Kapoor steps into a role that was essayed by Hugh Laurie in the British version.

Kapoor said the attempt was not to mimic Laurie in anyway and rather create a different character.

“It automatically becomes different because we are two different people. You cannot mimic someone, you are speaking different language, the entire body language, the culture and values everything changes. Even though the emotions are same but the way you express it, it is different,” he added.

He is returning to the series format after the success of 2013's "24", which he adapted for Indian television following his stint in the international version.

The actor said a decade ago many industry people were hesitant to do a long format show and he too was advised by his colleagues to not do the American TV series.

“Even when I was doing ‘24' internationally everybody said you are a big screen, mainstream actor, how can you go to television. For me, it is always about the story and role. I wanted to experience it (TV), no matter what happens,” he said.

Kapoor later bought the official rights of the hit espionage drama, which was launched in India on a leading TV channel in 2013. The idea of a limited TV series didn't excite many people in India back then, said Kapoor.

“I wanted to get that world back here as it was very exciting. The way I pitched ‘24' to all the platforms (here) was, 'I am going to give you 24 good films' but nobody took me seriously except for a few of them,” he said.

The third season of the show didn't materialise, possibly due to budget issues, he said.

Kapoor is happy that the OTT boom has brought a much-needed change of perception in the industry.

“As the boom of OTT started, everything changed. During COVID-19, it became bigger. Now, it is there in every household. It will become bigger and bigger with the connectivity of the internet in India,” he said.

The actor feels blessed that filmmakers, especially the young writers and directors, come up with interesting projects for him.

“I try to work with younger storytellers, because they are offering me something that is progressive rather than something that I have already done. The key is to do different things, which I have been doing for 42-43 years,” he added.

Kapoor, who was recently seen in movies "Thar" and "Jugjugg Jeeyo", said the "trickiest" job for an actor is to wait for right roles and avoid getting boxed into stereotypical characters.

“Before they can box you, you move to the next. You are ready to fail, ready to fall flat, and all of that. I knew there is a possibility that it might go wrong but I was taking that plunge. And at times, there is greed and you feel that there might not be any role that will be offered to you. But then you sit at home, relax with family, and then the right offer comes to you,” the actor added.

Up next for him are “Animal” with Ranbir Kapoor and “Fighter” with Hrithik Roshan.

"It is too early to talk about ‘Fighter' and ‘Animal'. I have been fortunate that filmmakers have cast me in all genres,” he said.

“The Night Manager” also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Shobita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and Ravi Behl in pivotal roles. It premieres on February 17.

