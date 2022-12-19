Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who recently starred alongside Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in 'Govinda Naam Mera', is being lauded for her performance in the film.

On receiving overwhelming response from the audience for her role as fiery and feisty Gauri Waghmere, Bhumi said, "I live for the love of audiences and it is so heartening that people have always been kind enough to give a lot of love for my performances. Since my debut, I have tried to choose roles that have a striking impact on screen and on the hearts of audiences and it is really encouraging to see them praising my performance in Govinda Naam Mera."

Also Read | #ATEEZ’s #Jongho, #Mingi, #San, And #Wooyoung Shine In Comeback Teasers For “SPIN OFF : … – Latest Tweet by Soompi.

She added, "It is always interesting to play different roles in every film and live through so many characters and challenge yourself constantly. Gauri Waghmare is that character for me. She is a riot. I have never come across such a character in life but more power to her. I think I can be best friends with her because she is witty, self-reliant and fiercely independent. I love women who don't think of themselves as inferior to men and she will be one of the most fun characters that I have played on screen to date."

In the upcoming months, Bhumi will be seen in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed, Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra's Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz's Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects. (ANI)

Also Read | KGF Star Yash to Announce His New Venture on His Birthday in January 2023 - Reports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)