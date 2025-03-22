Washington [US], March 22 (ANI): Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially released their much-anticipated album, 'I Said I Love You First', marking their first full-length collaboration as a couple, reported Hollywood Reporter.

The 15-track album, launched under SMG Music, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records, intricately weaves together their personal and creative journey, offering an intimate glimpse into their relationship.

According to an official statement, the album came together organically as both artists, who announced their engagement late last year, found a deep sense of comfort and connection while working together.

Along with the album's release, Gomez and Blanco unveiled the music video for 'Younger and Hotter Than Me.'

The video serves as a reflective ode to Selena Gomez's journey as a child star, capturing moments of solitude and nostalgia as she returns to an abandoned soundstage.

Blanco shared his thoughts on the song's deeper meaning, explaining in a behind-the-scenes video shared on social media, "When you're young and a star, and you're thrown into this whirlwind of being so many people's favourite thing in the world, eventually, people find new things to hold. You're kind of left in this world where you're in limbo."

Gomez added her own interpretation, saying, "I think that's how I feel. It reflects kind of everything I've felt before. I'm so bad at parties. I'm socially awkward. I sit in the corner and talk to the one person who's usually alone. I don't feel like I've always fit in."

Prior to the album's full release, Gomez and Blanco had already teased fans with three singles, 'Scared of Loving You', co-written with Finneas, 'Call Me When You Break Up', featuring Gracie Abrams, and 'Sunset Blvd.'.

Additionally, the album's eighth track, 'Bluest Flame', saw a songwriting collaboration with Charli XCX. (ANI)

As per The Hollywood Reporter, reflecting on working with Charli XCX again, Blanco said, "She has such an amazing way of putting you in an immediate zone. It's cool because one of our first songs, probably like 11 years ago, was 'Same Old Love', and we did that with Charli too."

With 'I Said I Love You First' now available on streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music, fans can immerse themselves in the duo's musical love story, experiencing a blend of nostalgia, emotion, and heartfelt storytelling. (ANI)

