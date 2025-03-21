Mumbai, March 21: The wait is finally over. The trailer of Salman Khan's most-awaited film, Sikandar, will be unveiled on Sunday. Salman shared the update and posted the film's new poster, which shows her striking an adorable pose with co-star Rashmika Mandanna. "#SikandarTrailer out on March 23rd! #Sikandar releases in theatres near you on 30th March 2025 #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss," his caption read. ‘Sikandar’ Release Date Confirmed: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film To Release in Theatres on March 30, a Sunday – Check Out New Poster.

In an interview with ANI, director AR Murugadoss recently revealed the reason for the trailer's delay "We are working on it. The CGI work is going on. The music is going on. So, we have just now finished the shoot. So, all the departments are busy with the craft. We are working on it. We have to deliver the best," he shared. Salman Khan Wraps Up ‘Sikandar’ Shoot, Debuts Clean-Shaven Look Post-Filming – SEE PIC.

Last month, Salman shared an intriguing teaser for his high-octane film. The one-minute-and-21-second-long teaser introduced Salman's character, named Sanjay, who is affectionately called Sikandar by his grandmother. Salman showcased his full, massy avatar in the teaser, packed with high-octane action sequences and punchy, 'paisa-vasool' dialogues. "Kayde mein raho, fayde mein rahoge" and "Insaaf nahi, hisab karne aaya hun" are some of the one-liners that Salman delivered with his trademark swag. 'Sikandar' will be released on March 30.

