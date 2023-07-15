Los Angeles [US], July 15 (ANI): Global icon Priyanka Chopra, on Friday night, extended her support to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a post which she captioned, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow.”

Earlier, several reports also stated that the filming for her upcoming project, ‘Heads Of State’ would also be halted or postponed due to the strike.

Soon after Priyanka shared the post, her fans and friends swamped down the comment section and showered praises.

“More power to you Queen,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “well done peecee.”

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, SAG-AFTRA declared its strike against the film and television industries on Thursday, marking only the second time in Hollywood history that actors have joined writers on the picket lines.

According to the guidelines, SAG-AFTRA members will not be able to attend premieres, do interviews for completed work, go to awards shows, attend film festivals or even promote projects on social media while the strike is in effect, reported Variety.

“We are being victimised by a very greedy enterprise,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said during Thursday’s press conference. “At some point you have to say ‘No, we’re not going to take this anymore. You people are crazy. What are you doing? Why are you doing this?’”

More than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) began the strike in May, claiming they aren't paid fairly in the streaming era."Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal ... the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," said a statement from the union leadership. (ANI)

