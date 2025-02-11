Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): Veteran filmmaker Rakesh Roshan will be felicitated with Outstanding Achievement Award at IIFA 2025.

Calling the recognition "incredibly special", Roshan in a press note shared, "As IIFA marks 25 glorious years of Indian cinema's global journey in Rajasthan, it stands as a true trailblazer in the entertainment industry. IIFA has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new standards in celebrating cinematic brilliance. Receiving the 'Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema' award from IIFA is an incredibly special moment for me."

"My journey with the IIFA family began at the very first awards in 2000, and over the years, I have witnessed its remarkable growth in taking Indian cinema to a global stage. IIFA has been more than just an award platform; it has been a celebration of our industry, our stories, and our passion for filmmaking. The memories I have created with IIFA are truly heartfelt, and I am deeply honoured to be recognized among such esteemed peers. Indian cinema continues to evolve, and IIFA has played a pivotal role in showcasing our talent to the world. I look forward to many more years of this incredible association," he added.

The much-awaited silver jubilee celebration of the mega-award event is scheduled for 8th and 9th March 2025 in Jaipur. The main awards night will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, while Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana have come on board to host IIFA Digital Awards 2025

On making his hosting Debut at Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards 2025, Vijay said, "I can't express how thrilled I am to make my hosting debut at the Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards 2025. Being part of IIFA's Silver Jubilee celebrations--and that too in Jaipur, a city so deeply rooted in cultural heritage and warmth--is truly special. Coming back to my hometown feels like a beautiful homecoming. Rajasthan holds a special place in my heart--I spent my childhood summers at my Nani's place in Kishangarh and across various cities in Rajasthan. Those were some of the most cherished and comforting memories of my early 20 years, making this return all the more meaningful. It feels amazing to be part of this exciting addition to the IIFA Weekend & Awards line-up. "

He added, "The IIFA Digital Awards promise to be a truly unforgettable event, marking a special moment for Indian cinema as we honour the very best in digital entertainment. IIFA has always been close to my heart for its incredible ability to showcase Indian cinema on a global stage, and year after year, the IIFA Weekend and Awards continue to raise the bar in worldwide recognition. I'm so looking forward to this incredible journey, and I can't wait to celebrate alongside fellow stars, creators, and fans in Rajasthan--embracing the magic of creativity, unity, and talent in the land that feels like home." (ANI)

