Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The makers of 'Ikkis' set for release next month have unveiled a new poster featuring legendary actor Dharmendra.

Filmmaker Karan Johar confirmed the news of the actor's demise on Monday.

Dharmendra passed away weeks ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8. The veteran star was recently hospitalised at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after his health deteriorated.

Honouring his last appearance on the big screen, Maddock Films unveiled a new poster of 'Ikkis.'

"Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another," the caption of the post read.

The makers also shared another poster, featuring the lead cast of Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Dharmendra.

With a homage to the late actor's character in the film, they added, "A father's worst nightmare became a nation's chance to dream again. "Woh joh na sirf Hindustani, balki Pakistani fauj ke liye bhi misaal ban gaya."

The trailer for 'Ikkis' was released in October this year, featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead as the young and courageous war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

'Ikkis' will hit theatres in December 2025.

The news of Dharmendra's passing has left his fans and the entire film fraternity grieving.

Karan Johar took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note and paid his tributes to Dharmendra.

"It is an end of an ERA..... a massive mega star... the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema... incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence ... he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema... defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history ... but mostly he was the best human being... he was so loved by everyone in our industry ....," Karan's Instagram post read.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda arrived to offer their homages at the crematorium. (ANI)

