Actor Ileana D'Cruz is currently enjoying a new phase of her life, pregnancy. On Friday, the actor conducted an "Ask Me Anything" session on her Instagram account where she answered several fans' questions. One of the users asked the Main Tera Hero actor about a sequel to her hit film Barfi. The user wrote, "Would you like if there would be Barfi 2." To which she replied, "Wow I never have thought about that. Barfi was and i think will always be so special to me. And what makes it that much more special is that there is just one Barfi. But the opportunity to come together a create another film and story as special - I'd love that."

Helmed by Anurag Basu Barfi was a romantic comedy-drama film released in the year 2012 and starred Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'cruz and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film received a lot of appreciation from the audience and was declared a hit. Ileana is quite an active social media user and keeps sharing glimpses from her pregnancy diaries with her fans. From the very beginning, Ileana has been extremely tight-lipped about her personal life.

Earlier several reports suggested that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

The duo's relationship rumours surfaced after the two were spotted vacationing with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in the Maldives. The couple has not yet made their relationship official. Ileana was earlier in a relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone for quite a few years. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Filmmaker Kookie Gulati directed the film and Ajay Devgn produced it. She will be next seen in Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda.