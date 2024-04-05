Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who has been enjoying motherhood since the birth of her son Koa Phoenix Dolan, recently shared a heartwarming photo with him, marking his eighth-month milestone, along with a sweet note.

Ileana D'Cruz recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a lovely picture with her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan. The photo, taken by Ileana herself, captures a precious moment as she sits beside her child on his colourful sheets.

Alongside the touching picture, Ileana penned in the caption that read, "Can't believe my little bestie is 8 months old already (face holding back tears emoji) where has the time gone."

Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1, last year, and revealed the name and news to her fans days later.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5, last year.

On the work front, Ileana recently starred in 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' opposite Randeep Hooda, released on Women's Day, March 8. The movie, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, also features Varun Sharma and Karan Kundrra in crucial roles. The film revolves around the issue of obsession with fair skin, portraying Ileana as a dark-complexioned girl facing challenges in marriage.

The actress will be next seen in 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', alongside Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy. The film is all set to hit theatres on April 19. (ANI)

