Actor Ileana D'Cruz, who has been tight-lipped about her personal life from the very beginning, on Saturday morning, revealed that she is not handling her son Koa Phoenix Dolan alone and shared a picture with her mystery man. Ileana conducted an interactive session on Instagram stories for fans by answering their series of questions. During the session, one of the fans asked "how you single handling your child? Responding to the question, Ileana shared an image of her partner and wrote, "I'm not." Ileana welcomed her first child on August 1 and revealed the name and news to her fans days later. On Thanksgiving 2023, Ileana D'Cruz Drops Adorable Pic of Son Koa Phoenix Dolan on Insta!.

She introduced her first child by sharing a cute picture on August 5. In the picture, Ileana's baby boy, whom she named 'Koa Phoenix Dolan' can be seen sleeping. Sharing the picture, a new mom in town wrote, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Another fan asked Ileana asked what was her first reaction when she learned about her pregnancy. To which, the actor responded, "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant and it was the most surreal unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big cloudy happy dream."

Earlier, Ileana shared the same images from a date night with her partner. Ileana is seen dressed in a beautiful strappy red dress, while her partner opted for a black shirt and trousers for the date night and sported a beard and moustache look. Sharing the collage, she wrote, "Date night," with a red heart emoji. The man in the image resembles the man in the blurry photo Ileana posted last month. During her pregnancy, Ileana shared a monochromatic fuzzy photo of herself with her mystery man along with a sweet note on pregnancy bliss. Sharing the photo, she penned down an appreciation note. She wrote, "Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing... I didn't think I'd be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can't even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I'm just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon and then there are some days that are so inexplicably hard. So trying." Ileana D’Cruz Shares Adorable Photo With Her Son Koa Phoenix Dolan Laying on Her Shoulder (View Pic).

She added, "They're overwhelming. All consuming. And things just feel hopeless. And there are tears. Then follows the guilt. And this voice in my head puts me down. I should be thankful, not be crying over something so trivial. I should be stronger. What kind of mother will I be if I'm not strong enough...And I don't know what kind of mother I will be. I really don't. All I know is that I love this little human so already I could explode. And for now - I think that's enough."

"And on the days I forget to be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore", she further added. Earlier rumours stated that Ileana was dating Sebastian Laurent Michel, the brother of Katrina Kaif. After the two were seen on holiday in the Maldives with Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, love allegations about the pair began to circulate. Ileana formerly had a long-term relationship with photographer Andrew Kneebone. Ileana was last seen in The Big Bull, which also starred Abhishek Bachchan. The movie was produced by Ajay Devgn and directed by Kookie Gulati. She will next be seen opposite Randeep Hooda in Unfair And Lovely.