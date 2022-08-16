Los Angeles, Aug 16 (PTI) Actor Imogen Reid has joined Ellen Pompeo in the untitled limited series set at streaming platform Hulu.

According to entertainment website Variety, the series is inspired by the true story of a Midwestern couple who adopts a young girl with a rare form of dwarfism (Reid).

"As they begin to raise her alongside their three other children, they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they question her story, they're confronted with hard questions of their own about the lengths they're willing to go to defend themselves and protect their own narrative, falling into a battle that's fought in the tabloids, the courtroom, and ultimately their marriage," the synopsis reads.

The show has received an eight-episode order from Hulu. Katie Robbins is writing and executive producing.

Pompeo will also serve as executive produce via her Calamity Jane production banner. Erin Levy is the showrunner and executive producer.

Reid has previously featured in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” BBC's 2019 adaption of “Les Miserables,” and HBO series “The Third Day" (2020).

ABC Signature is the studio behind the project. PTI

