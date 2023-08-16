Fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan can't keep calm as his upcoming thriller film Jawan is going to be released soon in theatres. With this excitement, a fan named Kanak Nanda of King Khan has made Jawan wall art in front of his home, Mannat. A video was posted by one of the fan clubs of SRK on Twitter, where people can be seen watching the wall art. Jawan: Clips From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer 'Stolen' and 'Leaked' Online, Red Chillies Entertainment Files FIR - Reports.

Fans' adoration is evidenced by the stunning wall art that now adorns in front of the Mannat. This artwork showcases the various shades of Jawan, igniting a frenzy among fans. Recently, SRK treated his fans song "Chaleya" from the film Jawan. Taking to Instagram, SRK treated fans with a full song video and captioned it, “Ishq ho behisaab sa, beparwah, behadh sa! Kuch aisa hai Jawan ka pyaar!#Chaleya Song Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Jawan Song 'Chaleya': Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Dial Up Breezy Romance in Second Single From Atlee Film (Watch Teaser Video).

Watch Video:

Shah Rukh and Nayanthara can be seen showing their moves on the beats of the song. Composed by the musical maestro Anirudh, "Chaleya" boasts of soul-stirring vocals from Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. The song brings back the timeless magic of SRK and Arijit Singh's collaboration which has given us some of the most romantic and soulful numbers. This heartfelt melody marks the triumphant return of romance, featuring the King of Romance himself.

The first track "Zinda Banda" got mixed reviews from the fans. In the "Zinda Banda" video, the superstar could be seen grooving along with actor Sanya Malhotra and several other background dancers. Penned by Irshad Kamil, the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. "Zinda Banda" is choreographed by the renowned Shobi, who elevates the infectious energy of the track, which is sure to captivate the audience. Directed by Atlee, Jawan will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. Nayanthara being a part of the film has already raised the bar of this high-octane action entertainer to the next level. She will be seen playing a role of a cop.

In Jawan, fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles. Jawan is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films. Meanwhile, SRK will also be seen in director Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming film Dunki opposite Taapsee Pannu. The official release date of the film is still awaited.