Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment has filed an FIR after clips from the superstar's upcoming movie Jawan were ‘stolen’ and leaked online. As reported by Free Press Journal, under the Information Technology Act, an FIR was filed at the Santacruz police station in Mumbai on August 10 alleging violation of copyright. The report also states that legal notices have been sent by producers to five Twitter handles that shared the leaked clips of Jawan online. Jawan Song 'Chaleya' Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara's Romantic Track in Arijit Singh's Melodious Voice to Release on August 14 (Watch Video).

Jawan Clips Leaked Online:

