Second single "Chaleya" from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will be out on August 14. Now, ahead of its release, SRK dropped teaser video of the track on social media and it spells wow. "Chaleya" is a romantic melody featuring King Khan and Nayanthara. High on Chemistry, the Hindi version of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, sung by Arijit Singh and choreographed by Farah Khan. Jawan releases in theatres on September 7. Jawan Song 'Chaleya' Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Nayantara's Romantic Track in Arijit Singh's Melodious Voice to Release on August 14 (Watch Video).

Watch "Chaleya" Song Teaser:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)