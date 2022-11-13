Udhampur, Nov 13 (PTI) The Indian Army has started a short film festival 'Dil Maange More', aimed at empowering young filmmakers from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Dil Maange More Short Film Festival (DMMSFF) is an initiative of the Northern Command of the Indian Army.

On the opening day of the festival on Saturday, masterclasses by award-winning and renowned filmmakers like Imtiaz Ali and Rahul Mittra were organised, officials said.

"The first ever 'Dil Maange More' short film festival conducted by the Northern Command opened to a fantastic response by the youth of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at Udhampur," General officer Commanding (GoC) 71-sub area, Major General S S Patil told reporters here.

The month-long festival, curated by Captain Rahul Bali, is being organised in association with Innovations India.

Major Gen Patil said Indian Army is steadfast in its endeavour of nation building and lending all the support possible to the youth of J&K and Ladakh for their growth and development.

The short film festival is a step in that direction, he added.

The interactive workshops and masterclasses by filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali, Umesh Shukla, Rahat Kazmi along with acclaimed actors Sara Khan and Tariq Khan were attended by more than 15,000 youth both in online and offline mode, officials said.

"Dil Maange More Short Film Festival is dedicated to the independent, talented and discerning film makers from J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft of film making to the world via short films," Ali said.

According to officials, the participants would be required to make short films of 5-15 minutes duration on the given themes and submit their entries online by December 10. The finale of the festival would be held in Udhampur on December 16, 2022.

The top three winners would be awarded cash prizes, trophies and merit certificates by the Indian Army. They would also be mentored by Ali, Mittra and Shukla.

Captain Rahul Bali, the festival curator, said the film gala is aimed at empowering the youth of J&K and Ladakh. We look forward to introducing the talented youth to the world and seek to develop a lot of synergies for their overall growth."

