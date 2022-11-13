New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla turned a year older today. On this occasion, her friend and actor Raveena Tondon penned down a sweet birthday wish along with beautiful pictures depicting their bond.

Taking to her Instagram, Raveena dropped a series of pictures along with a birthday wish.

In the pictures, both the actor could be seen having fun and enjoying the company of each other whether its a shoot, an award function or any other occasion both were seen smiling and posing for the camera.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Happpy Haaapppppyyy Birthday my darling Ju! @iamjuhichawla May your infectious laughter,lighten up our days always ! Many many years of love and Happiness!"

Raveena is one of them who calls the birthday girl as Ju. Earlier, Juhi revealed "there are only 3 people in the world who call me Ju. Raveena is one of them..!!".

Juhi is married to industrialist Jay Mehta. They also have a son, Arjun.

She was last seen in the 2019 film, 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Regina Cassandra.

She catapulted to stardom with films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Darr', 'Ishq', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', and 'Yes Boss', among others.

However, besides acting Juhi is also an entrepreneur and a person who always stands for what's right and helps out her friends in need. (ANI)

