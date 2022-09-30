Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 30 (ANI): Kolkata residents come up with unique and innovative themes for Durga Puja pandals every year. This year, the theme of an innovative pandal set up by the Dumdum Tarun Dal, Puja Committee, is 'City of Joy, Calcutta.' It attempts to reflect the transformation of the city from Old Calcutta to today's Kolkata.

Dumdum Tarun Dal of North Kolkata, which turns 45 this year, has come up with the eye-catching theme this time. In the pandal, people can catch a glimpse of G. Pal & Sons studio, a painting of a portion of the 'smoking' black poster, which had sparked a major controversy in the country a few days back, the printing press, opium distribution centre, critical infrastructure and Memorial City.

Also Read | TIME100 Next 2022: Jung Hoyeon Becomes First Korean Actress to Be Chosen as One of 100 Rising Leaders.

Calcutta to Calcutta City of Joy--one can see Job Charnak old Tilottama. Sutanuti Gobindpur Calcutta 3 village's story of becoming today's Tilottama of Dum Dum Park Tarun Dal. Where the whole of Kolkata will catch up in terms of art. Ekchala idol darshan through Rajbari gas lamp metho path Ganesh Pine Gopeshwar Pal Glimpse of famous artists. There is a statue of Calcutta builder Job Charnock at the main entrance of the mandap. Savarna Roy Chowdhury also created the palace perfectly by the artist Pradeep Das. According to the Puja Committee Secretary, we can see this 300-year-old city every day during Pujas. Many things have changed in the city. Everything from the house to the politics. Metro construction work can be seen in Mandaps. Coffee House, Metropolitan Building, and Janbazar are also presented through piece-by-piece installation.

Speaking to ANI, Biswajit Prasad, Secretary of Dumdum Tarun Dal Puja Committee said, "During the period of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, G. Pal who created idols in one night as earlier idols were made collectively like the statue of Lakshmi, Saraswati, Ganesh, Kartik but he created them separately. As per artistes, when we go out to fight, we will not take our family along but will battle that alone and win it. That's way, the entire idol is of Lord Durga, who is there to protect us."

Also Read | Gubbare Partners with CRY to Fight Evils Impacting Children.

He added, "We have created a big statute of idol Kaali. The old shops of hoarding and banner in the Kolkata streets, we have depicted that too in this pandal with the help of hoardings. We have showcased the printing press also, without that pooja was incomplete. As it was used to make the invites. "

Biswajit Prasad continued, "We want to give a message through this pandal to the youth that how was the old Calcutta along with the transformation into the modern city. We are showcasing before and after Kolkata. It took almost four months to create this with the help of more than 70-80 artisans who have worked day and night to make the pandal. It was built at a cost of around Rs 60 lakh."

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Over the years, Durga Puja has become an inseparable part of Indian culture with innumerable people celebrating this festival in their own unique way while pertaining to tradition.

Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees. For the Bengali community, Durga Puja is the biggest festival. This year Maha Shashti falls on October 1 and Vijaya Dashami on October 5.

The significance of Durga Puja goes beyond religion and is revered as the celebration of compassion, brotherhood, humanity, art and culture. From the reverberation of 'dhaak' and new clothes to delicious food, there remains a merry mood during these days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)