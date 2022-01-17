Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 17 (ANI): The 26th International Film Festival of Kerala has been postponed by the state government because of the current COVID situation in the state.

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian said the festival, which was scheduled to be conducted from February 4 to February 11, 2022, has been postponed.

Also Read | Pandit Birju Maharaj No More: Alia Bhatt Grieves Demise of the Legendary Kathak Dancer Who Taught Her 'Ghar More Pardesiya'.

The event will now be conducted later when the situation is favourable and revised dates will be intimated.

The festival was earlier postponed from December last year to February 2021.

Also Read | International Film Festival of Kerala Postponed Due to Huge Surge in Daily COVID-19 Cases.

Kerala reported 22,946 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)