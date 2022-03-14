Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared an adorable throwback picture on her father's 57th birthday on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira posted a picture from her childhood days in which she can be seen posing next to her dad, sitting on a couch.

She added a heart emoticon in the caption.

"Ira you look so cute," Fatima Sana Shaikh commented.

"Precious," a social media user added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ira has already made her directorial debut in theatre. She had directed a play called 'Medea', in which Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech played the lead role.

Aamir is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya in pivotal roles.

The film is slated to be released on April 14, 2022. (ANI)

