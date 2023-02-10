Amid Valentine's week, reports of actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dating director Sharan Sharma have surfaced online. Sharan and Akansha's dating rumours sparked off after the duo's old image went viral. In December 2022, Sharan took to Instagram and shared the image with his rumoured ladylove. Imran Khan Spark Dating Rumours With Lekha Washington; Actor Holding Hands With South Star in This Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Soon after he posted the seflie, Akansha's BFFs Alia Bhatt and Athiya Shetty chimed in the comment section and reacted to the post. "Cool looks," Alia commented. One user wrote, "Ab Kans ki shadi hogi." Back in October 2022 also, Sharan shared Diwali pictures with Akansha, Janhvi Kapoor and other friends. Shamita Shetty Addresses Rumours of Her Dating Aamir Ali, Says ‘It Is Unbelievable How People Think’.

However, the two have not addressed the rumours yet. Akansha, the younger sister of actress Anushka Ranjan, is best known for featuring in projects like Guilty and Netflix's latest Monica, O My Darling. She was seen alongside Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi. On the other hand, Sharan made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. He is currently working on Mr and Mrs Mahi, which will be headlined by Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

