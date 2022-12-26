Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): Cher often referred to as the "Goddess of Pop" may have just gotten engaged! Or not.

Well, recently, Cher took to Twitter to share a photo of a massive diamond ring that according to her, her boyfriend Alexander A.E. Edwards gifted her on Christmas. And fans are speculating whether their favourite singer is now engaged!

Without giving any hints, she wrote in the caption, "THERE R NO WORDS, ALEXANDER, A.E."

According to TMZ, Cher is single since Gregg Allman way back in the mid-to-late '70s, and Sonny Bono before that. Since then, she has dated other men, including a number of well-known actors and musicians like Gene Simmons, Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Richie Sambora, and Warren Beatty.

Though none of those relationships ever reached the stage of marriage, if she is in fact getting married to A.E., it would be a beautiful sight, especially since they have only been dating for a short while.

Recently, Georgia Holt, Cher's mother, passed away after a protracted illness. She was 96.

Cher's mother, Georgia Holt was also an actor and a singer, as per Page Six.

Georgia was born in Arkansas in 1926 to her mother Lynda Inez Gulley, who was just 13 years old at the time she gave birth.

