Dubai [United Arab Emirates], November 24 (ANI): Netflix's new reality and lifestyle show 'Dubai Bling' has been quite a rage among netizens. So much so that some people have even called it Netflix Middle East's best show!

Of course, there are many who think parts of the show are cringe but overall the verdict of the show falls more in favour of being termed a "guilty pleasure".

Well, while there are many main leads of the show, one prominent figure on the show is LJ or Loujain Adada. The show focusses on how she has coped up post the demise of her husband. She has two daughters, and in the show, she is seen going out with two men on dinner dates, both of whom, she ended up not liking romantically.

Well, it looks like Loujain has found love again!

Going by Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri's Instagram post, it looks like things are quite love-filled, fresh and heavenly between him and Loujain.

Recently Hasnain took to Instagram to share a mushy photo of himself and Loujain and wrote, "H (infinity symbol) L"

He continued, "I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess @loujainaj"

Loujain commented on the photo and wrote, "My heart H fairytales do come true."

Soon after, Loujain took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of a flower bouquet and wrote "H" with a white heart emoji.

Loujain's late husband was a Saudi billionaire businessman who passed away in 2016. They had two kids together.

Talking about the show 'Dubai Bling', Loujain is seen going on a blind date with another Dubai-based millionaire Ebraheem Al Samadi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)