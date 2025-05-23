Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Social media has been abuzz with updates regarding Shah Rukh Khan's action-packed film 'King' with his daughter Suhana Khan.

While an official announcement regarding the film's ensemble cast has not yet been made, ace actor Saurabh Shukla hinted on Friday that he would be part of Siddharth Anand's directorial.

Taking to Instagram Story, Saurabh Shukla shared a picture of a welcome hamper featuring a white mug with King written on it.

In his caption, he expressed his excitement about collaborating with Shah Rukh after many years.

"With @iamsrk after years & the little princess for the first time. #Actinglife," Saurabh Shukla captioned.

As soon as he posted the picture, fans chimed in the comment section and wished him luck for the shoot.

However, Saurabh Shukla, who previously worked with SRK in 'Baadshah', remained tight-lipped when ANI contacted him to get details about his role in the film.

'King' was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand, who directed SRK in 'Pathaan', later took over as the director.

A few months ago, at an event in Dubai, SRK opened up about King, saying, "I'm not just shooting it here, I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Sidharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun. I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

The film went on floors in Mumbai recently. Reportedly, Abhishek Bachchan has a key role in 'King'. (ANI)

