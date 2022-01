Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): Multihyphenate creator Issa Rae has signed yet another megadeal, as her company Raedio has inked an exclusive development deal with Audible.

According to Variety, through the worldwide exclusive multi-project pact, Raedio and Audible will collaborate on Audible Original podcasts from a variety of audio genres including scripted comedy, audio extensions of existing content and entertainment-based nonfiction projects.

Rae and Raedio president Benoni Tagoe will executive produce the forthcoming projects.

"At Audible, we are committed to working with innovative voices that move and influence culture -- this goal is fully realized and met by Raedio," commented Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios.

"We are thrilled to be in business with Issa and Benoni who consistently create extraordinarily rich content defined by character-driven storytelling," added Zola.

This also marks Rae's latest venture since her hit HBO show 'Insecure' wrapped its fifth and final season in December. Earlier this week, the series nabbed a leading 12 NAACP Image Award nominations, including two nods for Rae for lead actress and writing, as per People magazine.

Post 'Insecure', the creator and her Hoorae media banner have a number of projects in the works, including the upcoming HBO Max comedy 'Rap Sh*t' and a second season of the reality series 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles'. (ANI)

