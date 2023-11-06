Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): Singer Palak Mucchal and music composer Mithoon are celebrating their first wedding anniversary on Monday.

In an interview with ANI, Mithoon said, "We always believed in marriage and when we married, we realised that a wedding fills your life with beautiful colours. So, we are grateful for everything."

Also Read | Lift Trailer: Kevin Hart Soars to New Heights in High-Stakes Heist Film (Watch Video).

Palak also spoke to ANI and said, "My happiness is doubled by marrying him and as he said we believed in marriage and now, we are experiencing it personally."

She added, "I believed in the 'Made in Heaven' concept after marriage because when we met each other and known to each other. Then, we thought that this was a match made in heaven."

Also Read | Koffee With Karan Season 8 Promo: Karan Johar Talks About Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday’s ‘Same’ Ex-Boyfriend! (Watch Video).

Palak also dedicated a song to her husband 'Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye' and Mithoon reacted to the song, saying, "Beautiful".

Palak and Mithoon tied the knot on Nov 6, last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)