Rome, Apr 12 (AP) Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company said on Friday on Instagram.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always,” Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post.

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a sexy style that remained his trademark throughout his long career. (AP)

