New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Superstar Akshay Kumar wrapped his schedule for the upcoming film 'Selfiee' in Bhopal on Wednesday.

'Selfiee', which also features Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha is being helmed by Raj Mehta.

Also Read | Ante Sundaraniki: Nani Promises for the Film To Be an Out-and-Out Entertainer.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mehta shared a video featuring Akshay, Emraan and an elderly crew member cutting the wrap up cake together.

"And that's a WRAP for @akshaykumar sir on the Bhopal schedule of #SELFIEE! Thank you so much for making it so easy and so much fun despite the blistering heat! You're truly one of a kind!" Mehta wrote in the caption of the post.

Also Read | Goa BJP Leader Demands Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan's Padma Award To Be Taken Back for Promoting Tobacco Products.

'Selfiee' is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Driving License'. The cast is currently in Bhopal for the shoot of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)