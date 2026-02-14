Mumbai, February 14: Ruben Guzman, 31, a math teacher and assistant principal at Sunrise Middle School, was arrested after attempting to meet who he believed was a 13-year-old boy for s*xual acts in exchange for money. Instead, undercover San Jose Police Department (SJPD) officers waited at the location.

This bust formed part of a major proactive operation during Super Bowl week, aimed at online child predators. "Undercover chat operations allowed us to apprehend offenders before any child was harmed," said SJPD Sr. Public Information Representative Stacie Shih. Ten other men were also nabbed for child exploitation on various platforms. US Shocker: Married Teacher Sent Disturbing Messages to a 17-Year-Old Student Before Having S*x With Him in Washington, Sentenced.

Guzman, a six-year veteran at the school, was a 2024 California Teacher of the Year finalist and recognised by the San Francisco 49ers for his teaching excellence. The arrest sent shockwaves through the Sunrise community.

"Deeply upsetting, but it doesn't reflect our school," Principal Teresa Robinson said. "He was highly regarded with a clean work record from prior roles." Students and parents have been informed, with counselors on hand. Safety is the top priority, and no known student victims. US School Sex Abuse Case: 3 Teachers Charged With Child Grooming and Sexually Abuse of Students in Texas.

SJPD seeks tips on potential victims related to these suspects. Contact them with information. This operation underscores San Jose's commitment to preventing child exploitation.

