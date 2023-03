Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming aerial action thriller 'Fighter' wrapped the third schedule of the film on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Marfix pictures shared a picture which they captioned, "Wrapping up Schedule III FIGHTER."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Oberoi, Karan Singh Grover and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024.

Team 'Fighter' recently headed to Hyderabad for the film's third schedule.

The film marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration.

Hrithik was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, which got decent responses from the audience.

Deepika, on the other hand, is currently riding high on the success of her recently released film 'Pathaan'.

Apart from this, she will also be seen in an upcoming Pan India film 'Project K' opposite south actor Prabhas, and Amitabh Bachchan.

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

She also has 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. (ANI)

