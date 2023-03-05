Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey appears to have threatened to walk away from her headline slot at Glastonbury this year, as a backlash against the music festival continues to rage. The 37-year-old singer is due to take to The Other Stage on the Saturday afternoon of the festival - which is to take place in 2023 over the weekend of June 21 through June 25, reports Mirror.co.uk. Recently, the festival organisers unveiled the line-ups, confirming that Sir Elton John will headline the event alongside Arctic Monkeys and Guns N Roses. The line-up announcement caused furore among music fans as the top billing stars were slammed for lacking diversity - as those performers are all white males. Dua Lipa Rumoured to Be Dating Romain Gavras, Levitating Singer Spotted Kissing French Director (Watch Videos).

As per Mirror.co.uk, it seems Lana has also taken umbrage with the announcement - as her own headline slot was buried deep within the announcement on the seventh line of names. Taking to social media, Lana threw shade at the Glastonbury announcement - and appeared to threaten to pull out of performing.

She wrote: "Well, I'm actually headlining the 2nd stage. But since there was no consideration for announcing that we'll see." And to make things worse, a source has told The Sun on Sunday about the upset: "Lana is disappointed. She was proud to be doing a headline slot, but on the announcement graphic her name is buried among lesser-known artists."

