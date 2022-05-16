Washington [US], May 16 (ANI): The third season of hit Netflix series, 'Bridgerton', will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington's (Nicola Coughlan) love story.

As per Variety, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington as well as Lady Whistledown, made the revelation during FYSEE panel recently.

The first two seasons followed the first two novels; Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Rege-Page Jean), while the second dove into Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley).

While the third book zones in on Benedict Bridgerton's love life, that season will likely be pushed to a later date with the fourth book's subject, Penelope, moved up.

Nicola also confirmed the news on her Instagram account.

"Like Lady Whistledown I've been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time... but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope's Story," she wrote.

The update has left fans excited.

"WOAH...this would be interesting," a social media user commented.

"Ahhh... cannot wait," another one wrote.

Season three will also observe a change in the role of Francesca Bridgerton, who has been replaced by Hannah Dodd. (ANI)

