Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani has come on board for director Vishal Bharadwaj's film with Shahid Kapoor.

On Tuesday, Vishal took to Instagram and shared this update with his fans and followers.

Also Read | 'Ironheart' Episodes 4-6 Review: From Mephisto's Appearance to the Season 2 Setup, Here's What Impressed Critics About Dominique Thorne's MCU Miniseries.

"Excited to have the stunning @dishapatani join us for a dazzling cameo specially written for her, opposite @shahidkapoor," he wrote.

As per Vishal, Disha has a cameo in the film. If reports are to be believed, the actress will be seen shaking a leg with Shahid on two peppy songs.

Also Read | Fact Check: Has Brad Pitt's 'F1' Copied Siddharth Anand's 'Ta Ra Rum Pum'? Here's the Truth Behind the Viral Comparison!.

Vishal also posted an adorable picture with Disha from the sets.

The yet-to-be-titled film also stars Randeep Hooda, Triptii Dimri, and Nana Patekar. It went on the floors in January earlier this year.

A few months ago, Shahid took to Instagram and expressed his excitement about the film.

"Every story has its time, and this one begins now. Shooting starts on 6th January 2025, and we'll see you in theatres on 5th December 2025," he wrote.

The project is slated to be released on December 5.

Prior to this film, Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj have worked together in projects such as 'Haider' and 'Kaminey'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)