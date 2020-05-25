Entertainment News | It's Very Essential to Do Sanitisation: Salman Khan

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Megastar Salman Khan on Sunday said that "it is very essential to do sanitisation" which has assumed a great significance in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor put out a video on Twitter and said, "I have launched my brand FRSH and it is very essential to do sanitisation."

Salman added that earlier they were planning to launch deodorants, but the "need of the hour is to start sanitisers."

Concluding the video, the actor urged his fans to be safe.

Salman actively posts videos on his social media handles to raise awareness about the importance of social distancing during COVID-19 crisis.

The actor is staying at his Panvel farmhouse with his nephew Nirvaan Khan and other family members ever since the lockdown was enforced in late March. (ANI)

