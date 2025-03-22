Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 22 (ANI): The shooting for Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra's Punjabi film 'Mehar' has concluded.

Taking to Instagram, Geeta shared the update with fans and followers, giving a sneak peek into some BTS moments from the set.

"It's a wrap! 30 days of hard work, passion, and unforgettable memories on Mehar! Big cheers to the entire team for making this journey incredible. Can't wait for you all to witness the magic in cinemas on 5th September 2025 #MeharTheFilm #itsawrap," she wrote.

Directed by Rakesh Mehta, 'Mehar' revolves around love, friendship, and life. It also stars Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. '

"Mehar' is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna. Produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, the cinematography is helmed by Ashudeep Sharma. (ANI)

